Gwen Stefani's children set to have new baby in their family this year The No Doubt singer shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani is a doting mom-of-three and loves nothing more than spending time with her sons.

The No Doubt singer shares her children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and through his side of the family their boys are set to become first-time uncles.

Gavin's oldest child, Daisy Lowe, is expecting her first baby this year, and recently shared an exciting update on social media regarding her pregnancy.

The model posted a series of photos of her baby bump as she posed outside in the sun. "27 weeks," she simply captioned the image.

Daisy announced her pregnancy in October, alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote: "I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you."

Gwen Stefani's sons will become first-time uncles when sister Daisy Lowe welcomes her first child

The baby will make Gavin and Gwen's sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo uncles. The boys are incredibly close to Daisy, who visits them and Gavin in Los Angeles as much as she can from London.

Last year, Gavin shared some lovely photos featuring all four of his children to pay tribute to the "better versions" of him. The doting father had shared the images during Daisy's visit to LA in the summer to mark Father's Day.

He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. "Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daughter Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all."

Gwen with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

It's been an exciting time for Daisy, who not only is expecting her first child, but got engaged too last year.

She announced the news in September alongside a photo of her kissing her future husband Jordan Saul, and wrote: "We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap.

"I said f— yes…I am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be."

Fans rushed to show their support and commented: "OH MY GOSH I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER. CONGRATS LOVERS," and, "this is amazing news".

