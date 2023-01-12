Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' daughter Elliott shares adorable throwback photos of her mom in honor of her birthday The star is celebrating her 58th year around the sun

It is a special day in Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' household, as the matriarch of the family is celebrating her birthday.

Ali, who like her two daughters was born in Washington D.C., is officially 58 years old, her birthday being 12 January 1965.

The star, who recently launched a brand new television show titled The Parent Test, was flooded with congratulatory messages on Instagram from friends and celebrities alike, which she reposted on her own Instagram Stories.

Ali has two daughters with her husband, who she married in 2001, Elliott Anastasia, 20, plus Harper Andrea, 17, and her oldest was one of the first to wish her mom a happy birthday.

For her special day, Elliott shared a slew of adorable throwback photos, both from her mom's seemingly younger years before having her own family, as well one from when the 20-year-old was a baby.

The first sees Ali in a pool, smiling ear to ear, as she carries and endearingly looks at her newborn daughter, who is intently looking back at her. "MAMA BIRTHDAY," she wrote, with a pink heart emoji.

Both Elliott and her mom look so sweet in the throwback

She also shared a collage of throwback photos of the Ali's Well That Ends Well author looking glowy and youthful, pictured at past parties and cuddled up in bed.

Aside from her daughter, the former model received sweet messages from Jessica Seinfeld, also an author and comedian Jerry Seinfeld's wife, who wrote: "I love (and laugh) every second we are together!"

Ali's daughter gave a glimpse into her mom's past life

Julianne Moore also shared a photo on Instagram of the two, a clip of them side by side during her guest appearance on Ali's former show Nightcap, a sitcom following a late-night talk show, which ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2017.

Missing was her husband George, who very infrequently uses social media, but there's plenty of adorable clips of the two to prove that he no doubt ensured she would be flooded with love on her special day.

