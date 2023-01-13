7 of the most sought-after events kicking off this year's social calendar We take a look at the celebrity parties that turned our heads

Hello, 2023! There will be no shortage of celebrations as we welcome the return of Awards Season. Over the next couple of months, there will be parties galore, attracting celebrities across film and television to celebrate the best movies and shows of the last twelve months.

From red carpet premieres to afterparties, these stars have been busy keeping up with appearances. Let's start with the Golden Globes...

The Viewing and Billboard after party

White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, who won Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series at the 80th Golden Globes, celebrated her win at the Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard held at The Beverly Hilton on 10 January.

Backstage at Moët and Chandon's Golden Globe Awards

The cast of Abbott Elementary came together for a brilliant photo after winning three Golden Globes.

UK premiere of Babylon

Margot Robbie stunned in a bold red gown at the UK Premiere of Babylon at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on 12 January.

Max Factor launch

Priyanka Chopra posed in front of the Piccadilly Circus screens for the launch of her limited-edition Universal Colour Collection with Max Factor at Superdrug.

Bring On The BRITs launch

Presenters Jack Saunders and Vick Hope during the Bring On The BRITs: The 2023 Nominations digital launch filming at East London Film Studios.

Welcome to Chippendales launch party

Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett at the exclusive Disney+ event for new original limited series Welcome to Chippendales, which took place at London's Windmill on 10 January.

Break Point launch party

Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe celebrated the debut of tennis docuseries Break Point, with Netflix hosting a special preview screening and launch party for the series against the backdrop of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

