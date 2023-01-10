Brendan Fraser won't be at the Golden Globes despite his nomination - here's why The actor is one of many with a distrusting and fraught relationship with the HFPA

The Golden Globes are making their official comeback this week, returning to television by way of NBC for their 80th annual show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

However, noticeably missing from the night will be key nominee Brendan Fraser – also in the midst of a comeback – who is nominated for best actor for his heart-wrenching yet astounding performance in The Whale, by Darren Aronofsky.

With his nomination being predicted long before it was officially announced, back in November the actor made clear he wouldn't be attending nonetheless, due to his fraught relationship with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

In 2018, Brendan, who after years in the spotlight had taken a step back from acting, returned to the limelight, and opened up to GQ about a sexual assault incident he faced at the hands of Philip Berk, a former president and member of the HFPA.

The star alleges that in 2003, at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Philip groped and assaulted him, which the Hollywood big shot later called "a total fabrication." Still, the HFPA launched an investigation, maintaining they "stand firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described."

Brendan then alleged that, after the investigation, which confirmed his allegations, the HFPA suggested the two put out a statement, which he refused to sign, and which in part read: "Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance."

The Whale features Brendan alongside Saide Sink and Hong Chau

He told GQ again in November 2022, four years after the initial revelation: "I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association."

The father-of-three maintained, regarding his nomination: "No, I will not participate. It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that."

After 44 years as a member and eight terms as president, Philip was fired from the HFPA in 2021 for racist emails concerning the Black Lives Matter movement

It's not the only scandal surrounding the Golden Globes this year, as their return to television comes only after NBC didn't broadcast them in 2022 following an explosive report exposing the lack of diversity in the HFPA's board and voting panel, as well as ongoing criticism of the same issue in its nominees as well.

Since, it appears they have subjected themselves to big changes and improvements, and Deadline reports that the racial and ethnic diversity of their membership has boosted to over 51%. Its president, Helen Hoehne, told the outlet: "Our studio partners have worked with us to ensure the kinds of changes were made to reimagine the HFPA and Golden Globes and preserve our future to ensure our philanthropy and charitable activities continue to grow strongly," adding: "We recognize we have a special responsibility to set the tone and tenor for each season and look forward to embracing that challenge with Hollywood's party of the year."

