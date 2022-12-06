7 celebrity events that round off the year perfectly 'Tis the season to be jolly!

With mistletoe, fake snow and mulled wine all in sight, the countdown to Christmas is officially on! Some of our favourite celebrities - and royals - have been pictured out and about, painting the town red thanks to these festive-themed parties, awards shows and surprise music socials.

From the premiere of the highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water to the star-studded Fashion Awards, take a look through which events have caught our eye that will make this December one to remember...

The Fashion Awards

Famous faces including Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh and Lily James gathered at The Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the best of British fashion talent and design. Florence opted for classic elegance in a billowing scarlet Valentino gown, which showcased a backless silhouette, a voluminous train, spaghetti strap detailing and all the drama we needed for the evening.

Avatar: The Way of Water premiere

Zoe Saldana looked every inch the leading lady as she joined co-stars Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver for premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on 4 December.

Royal Variety Performance

The Countess of Wessex stepped into the spotlight on 1 December, marking a major milestone in her royal career as she and her husband Prince Edward were the guests of honour at the Royal Variety Performance.

Hilton's Secret Social

On 1 December, Stormzy kicked off the festive season with a secret performance at Hilton London Metropole. Stormzy owned it at the exclusive gig for hotel guests, Hilton Honors members and individuals from The Down Syndrome Association and Make-A-Wish Foundation. Singing hits including Hide & Seek and Blinded By Your Grace, guests enjoyed a night to remember.

British Independent Film Awards

Earlier this month, Jenna Coleman stunned fans in a black off-the-shoulder gown at the British Independent Film Awards 2022 which was held at Old Billingsgate.

British Vogue Forces For Change Dinner

Irina Shayk and Rita Ora were at the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel on 4 December.

TRIC Christmas Lunch

Alex Jones was one of the many stars who attended the TRIC Christmas Lunch at The Londoner Hotel on 6 December.

