5 of the most lavish events in November 2022's social calendar These stars know how to party!

This month is already jam-packed with red-carpet premieres, award ceremonies, and fabulous book launches. From A-listers hitting the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever European premiere at London's Cineworld Leicester Square to Geri Horner mingling with guests at the AlphaTauri London flagship store launch, it's been a few days of celebrity-filled fashion fetes.

MORE: 17 of the biggest celebrity events in October 2022's social calendar

Here at HELLO!, we're keeping track of all the best parties happening right now; check back often to stay updated on what your favourite stars are up to this summer.

AlphaTauri London flagship store launch party

On 3 November, AlphaTauri celebrated the opening of its first London flagship store with a star-studded launch event which saw faces from the worlds of fashion, sport and music all come together to toast to the occasion. Guests were treated to an exclusive performance by British recording artist Raye as well as DJ sets from Lou Hayter and Nabhaan Rizwan. Geri Horner and her husband Christian were also in attendance for the proceedings which took place within the impressive new 326m2 store on Brompton Road, in London's Knightsbridge.

READ: 16 unmissable things to do in luminous London in November

SEE: 41 UK hotels you need to visit for a weekend getaway

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

Letitia Wright turned heads as she graced the red carpet at the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London on Thursday. The actress, who was born in Guyana, stars in the film as the character Shuri. She was joined by co-stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Michaela Coel who all looked equally glam.

The Raindance Icon Award

On 4 November, Gemma Arterton attended the Raindance Awards Ceremony, where she received the Raindance Icon Award.

Lipsy and Chrishell Stause's Partywear Edit party

British high-street brand Lipsy and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause celebrated the launch of the Partywear Edit, with an exclusive party on 3 November at Il Burro, Mayfair. Hosted by Chrishell, the event was attended by Paige Thorne, Maura Higgins and Sophie Habboo, whilst DJ & presenter Lilah Parsons kept the guests dancing until midnight with a DJ set. Chrishell was also joined by her partner G Flip, who was seen celebrating the launch of the collection.

The Spoken Object book launch party

The beautiful Princess Beatrice headed to a special event to celebrate the launch of Gene Sherman's book The Spoken Object on 2 November. The event was held at Cromwell Place and had an array of guests, from former Prime Minister David Cameron to actress Isla Fisher.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.