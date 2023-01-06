Kate Garraway calls Prince Harry 'petty' in surprising comments on GMB The ITV host was discussing the revelations with Ben Shephard on GMB

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway made a candid comment while discussing revelations from Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir, Spare.

While appearing on Friday morning's edition of the current affairs programme, Kate and her co-host Ben Shephard were joined by a number of guests including ITV's Royal Correspondent Chris Ship when they began discussing Harry's explaining his and his brother Prince William's bedroom sizes when they were young.

Chris began by paraphrasing what Harry wrote in Spare about William having a larger bedroom space at their residence in Balmoral. "Even talking in the book, as we now know he did, about how William in Balmoral had the bigger bedroom," Chris began, adding: "And the double bed and he had the wardrobe with the mirrors and [Harry] had the shady corner."

Kate interjected, adding: "That sounds so petty though, Chris," to which Chris added: "It does sound petty," before Kate said further: "It does to people who are out there worried about paying their bills."

Prince Harry's memoir Spare was released early in Spain

However, the broadcaster was then more defensive of the royal adding: "The idea that he was worried about the size of a wardrobe doesn't sound like the Harry that did all these wonderful things."

The Duke of Sussex's memoir has sparked huge reaction and interest around the world after the book was accidentally released in Spain five days early.

The book sparked discussion on Good Morning Britain

The published book, and previously leaked extracts of the autobiography reported by The Guardian, shared a number of other revelations about Harry's life as a royal, including a physical altercation between him and older brother, William, as well as Harry's final conversation with the Queen before her death.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have both declined to comment on the book.

The 557-page memoir will also feature Harry talking openly about learning of his mother Princess Diana's tragic death in August 1997, and how he's coped with his grief since. The royal will also open up about meeting his wife, Meghan Markle, and introducing her to the family for the first time.

