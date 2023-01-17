Kris Jenner pens heartbreaking message during difficult time - and it's so thoughtful The famous 'momager''s mother to Kim Kardashian…

Kris Jenner took to social media with a heartfelt message on Monday for her friend Jen Atkin whose father had recently passed away.

Jen, who is a renowned hairstylist to the stars, has famously worked with Kris and the Kardashian-Jenner clan as well as the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber.

Replying to the 42-year-old's heartbreaking post on social media, which revealed the devastating news, Kris wrote: "What a beautiful message, and I’m so so sorry Jen we love you and sending you prayers and lots and lots of love," alongside two red love heart and a pray hands emoji.

Jen shared the heartbreaking update to her Instagram account

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also quick to rush with a comment for their friend. Kourtney simply added a string of tearful emojis, whilst Kendall penned: "I love you Jen," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Lily Collins and Jesse Michael Tyler were amongst a number of celebrity friends to pass on their condolences.

Kris' message comes just hours after her granddaughter Chicago celebrated her fifth birthday. The daughter of Kim Kardashian's special day was marked with a lavish Hello Kitty-themed birthday party which was well documented on the Skims creator's Instagram Stories.

Kim shared the stunning details of Chicago's party

The poignant milestone was marked just days after Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, married Bianca Censori according to TMZ.

Bianca has reportedly worked alongside Ye as Yeezy's architectural designer for several years. According to the outlet, the two hosted a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles, though they have allegedly yet to file any marriage certificate, leaving the legality of their marriage uncertain.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014 and divorced in 2022, had four children during the span of their relationship – North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three. Chicago was welcomed by the couple in 2018 via surrogacy.

