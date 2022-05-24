The Kardashians come together for touching farewell to Ellen DeGeneres The long-running daytime show is ending soon

Several famous faces have been part of Ellen DeGeneres' final few episodes on the air with her long-running talk show, and the Kardashians couldn't miss out on it.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's wedding link with sister Kim is so unexpected

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner came together for a heartfelt farewell to the daytime host, featuring a compilation of some of their moments on the air.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian shares clip of Andrea Bocelli's surprise performance at Kourtney and Travis' wedding

"I'm so excited for this new chapter and this new journey in your life," Kim said. "You did it, you changed TV forever.

"The world has been so lucky to witness and live in a time where you have been on TV and shared your whole self and just brought joy into people's lives and homes for so many years."

MORE: Khloe Kardashian praises The Home Edit's Clea Shearer amid cancer battle

Kim concluded: "This is just such an accomplishment, you should be so proud of yourself. We all love you, and I cannot wait to see what you do next."

Khloe popped on as well to say: "Ellen, I love you so much. It has been such a joy being on your show as many times as we have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)

Kim, Khloe, and Kris came together to honor Ellen

"You've brought so much laughter, smiles, and joy to so many of us. We're going to miss you dearly. I love you."

However, it was Kris' statement that had the most impact on viewers, appearing the most heartfelt, starting off with: "Congratulations on 19 seasons, Ellen. I'm so proud of you.

MORE: Kylie Jenner films mom Kris dancing at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding - and it's so iconic

MORE: Luke Bryan marks Ellen DeGeneres' departure from television with emotional post

"You've brought so much kindness and amazing talent and humor and just humanity to the rest of the world."

She then proceeded to choke up as she reminisced on the many times the members of her family had been on the show, emotionally adding: "And I just want to personally thank you for everything that you've done for my family. I love you so much."

The Kardashians share a close bond with the daytime host

Many fans left comments expressing their sadness about the show's ending as well, with several particularly being stirred by Kris' response, as one even said: "It's the tearing of Kris for me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.