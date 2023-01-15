Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter Chicago's birthday following ex-husband's reported wedding to Yeezy designer The former couple's daughter celebrated her fifth birthday

Amid some unexpected developments in her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West's love life, Kim Kardashian is turning her attention towards her family.

Mainly the former couple's daughter Chicago, who is officially five years old, having been born on 15 January 2018 via surrogacy.

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014 and divorced in 2022, had four children during the span of their relationship – North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three.

For her daughter's birthday, the reality star took to Instagram to share a touching tribute celebrating the birthday girl, sharing a series of at-home photos of the mother-daughter duo.

Proclaiming her daughter "my twin," Kim wrote: "Happy 5th Birthday. I really can't believe you're 5!"

She added: "I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world," and detailing what Chicago, or "Chi," is behind-the-scenes, she further wrote: "You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"

The star shared a series of sweet photos in honor of her daughter's special day

The adorable photos see the two cuddled up in bed, posing side by side as they make peace signs, pucker their lips, and smile ear to ear.

Chicago's birthday comes on the very same weekend that her father had a seemingly abrupt and secret wedding to one of his longtime Yeezy employees.

Kim appeared to be on holiday during her ex's reported wedding

The disgraced rapper, according to TMZ, married Bianca Censori, who has reportedly worked alongside Ye as Yeezy's architectural designer for several years. According to the outlet, the two hosted a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles, though they have allegedly yet to file any marriage certificate, leaving the legality of their marriage uncertain.

The two were spotted following the reported wedding ceremony having lunch at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, during which the Bound 2 singer was seen wearing a wide, silver band on his left ring finger.

