Since confirming their romance on Instagram this month, Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have been giving fans further insight into their relationship. The Strictly Come Dancing pro and Love Island star fuelled dating rumours last month, and have only just confirmed their romance.

Over the weekend, the couple recreated a famous scene from The Lion King in a sweet social media video. The brunette beauty was seen smiling, while the professional dancer covered her face with curry sauce. He simply said, "Simba". Since then, the lovebirds have been posting sweet love notes on their accounts.

On Maura's latest post, her man was quick to respond with a series of heart-eyes emojis and the word, "stunning". When they confirmed their romance, 30-year-old Giovanni simply wrote: "You're mine." Maura, also 30, then added: "I'm yours."

Their posts were flooded with messages from fans, with one writing: "Gorgeous picture delighted for you both Gio and Maura." Another remarked: "You both look so happy! Gorgeous couple as well." A third post read: "What a lovely photo hope you will be happy forever and you have found your soulmate."

They first sparked romance rumours after they both appeared to stay at the same Cornish hotel for a mini-break in June. Earlier this year, Maura parted ways from fellow Love Islander Chris Taylor, who she dated for six months.

She has previously been in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard - his brother is AJ Pritchard who has worked alongside Giovanni on Strictly for several series.

Meanwhile, professional dancer Giovanni has previously dated Jessica Wright, Ashley Roberts and Georgia May Foote. Last year, the Italian-born star was plagued with rumours that he was dating his Strictly dancing partner Ranvir Singh - which has been denied by both parties.

