Kate Hudson dazzles in sultry halterneck ensemble and glittering pearls

Kate Hudson knows how to turn out a glamorous look and on Wednesday the Glass Onion star dazzled in a selection of photos on social media dripping in jewels.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Hollywood actress, 43, was captured putting in a pair of pearl Bulgari earrings in the mirror whilst wearing a halterneck ensemble in the same sparkling silver shade.

Her blonde dresses were styled down and as for makeup, Kate opted for a face of camera-ready makeup featuring silver eyeshadow and nude glossy lipgloss combination.

The star was glowing

Captioning the post, she penned: "All jeweled up! So beautiful with these pearls! @bulgari."

Other photos in the carousel posted by the How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days star show a close-up snapshot of her sparkling pearl necklace which had three stunning tiers which were interspersed with a dazzling layer of diamonds.

Friends and fans of the star flocked to comment on the post. One follower penned: "Most beautiful woman in the world," alongside a flame emoji.

Kate always turns out an incredible look

A second added: "Absolutely beautiful," a third penned: "Love you," alongside a string of red love heart emojis.

The glimpse of her dazzling look followed the star's appearance on Tuesday at the premiere of the series, Poker Face, where she blew fans away once again with another perfect fashion moment.

The star was spotted in an ultra-chic black gown as she stepped out with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The fabulous gown featured a velvet long-sleeved maxi gown and a high neck as well as a fabulous cut-out at the waist.

The star paired her striking dress with simple hoop earrings and lowkey cowboy-style boots and wore her hair in a classic up-do. Kate and Danny put on a loved-up display, posing together for the cameras.

