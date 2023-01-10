Kate Hudson channels queen energy in slinky scarlet ball gown The Hollywood actress commanded attention as a lady in red

Glass Onion actress Kate Hudson was a lady in red on Monday evening as she dropped jaws in a red-hot cherry cocktail gown that served contemporary Grecian goddess.

The Fabletics founder, 43, took to Instagram to share her glamorous look with her impressive 16.3 million followers. Her ruby-hued gown featured an asymmetrical neckline, a sweeping bodice complete with a cut-out waistline, and a voluminous draped skirt that turned heads with its sky-high split. "Last night in [kiss emoji] @michaelkors," wrote Kate.

WATCH: Kate Hudson leaves her fans divided over her 'new lips'

Loading the player...

The mother-of-three levelled up her eveningwear with a delicate gold chain choker and gold bangle, slipping into a pair of scarlet stilettos to finish her stunning ensemble.

Kate styled her honey-blonde mane into an elegant updo, letting face-framing bangs highlight her natural beauty glow which was enhanced with a soft glam makeup look.

TRY IT: Kate Hudson shares secret to incredibly toned physique at 43

Kate was a vision in red to attend the Golden Globe pre-party

Fans were totally floored by Kate's ethereal beauty, flooding the comments section of her post with flame and heart-eye emojis. "Smoking," quipped a fan, as another wrote: "KATE COME ONNNN NOW."

"I used to think of you as a younger version of your mother, but I now see you have your own unique beauty," added another.

It's been a thrilling start to the year for the How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress, who is still riding off the excitement from her latest film release - but could there also be wedding bells to look forward to in 2023?

The daughter of Goldie Hawn looked phenomenal

Kate and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa got engaged in September 2021, but in an interview with This Morning, the actress revealed she's actually in no rush to walk down the aisle. When asked if she'd started planning her wedding yet, the mom-of-three said: "It's been a while now, I just haven't planned the wedding," before going on to explain she couldn't decide if she wanted to keep it low-key or have a big wedding.

TRENDING: Kate Hudson admits she doesn't think she's 'done' having children

"I go back and forth, I go, 'do I really want a big wedding?' We're so happy - it's not the first thing I need. "I've been there before," she continued.

Kate and Danny got engaged in 2021

"I've got kids with three different dads. It's not really the golden ticket, a wedding. And we also don't know where we're gonna do it. But it will happen," she reassured.

ALL THE DETAILS: Kate Hudson shares real reason she hasn't got married yet

Read more HELLO! US stories here