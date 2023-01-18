Exploring Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa's relationship timeline The couple have been engaged since 2021

Kate Hudson's relationship with fiancé Danny Fujikawa is adorable, and with marriage on the cards, the actors' relationship is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Almost Famous actress met actor and composer Danny through her best friends when she was just 23 years old, but the couple did not start dating until over a decade and a half later.

Kate, who recently wowed at the Critics' Choice Awards, seems to be a big fan of musically minded individuals. She previously had relationships with two other musicians – The Black Crows' Chris Robinson and Muse's Matt Bellamy.

Kate and musician and actor Danny are adorably in love

"I’m attracted to musical people, period," the actress said in an interview with InStyle.

"From the outside, yeah, I get it. 'Oh, I like a rock star,' or whatever," she continued, "But that’s not really what it is. The reason I connect so deeply with musicians… is because we all connect to music in a way that you don’t have to explain. You just feel it, and it’s something you love."

How did Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa meet?

Kate and Danny first met circa 2003. The American actress revealed her and the Burt & Bart composer's history in an adorable Instagram post to celebrate the anniversary of their first date.

The Hollywood star's caption explained how the two first met when she was 23 years old thanks to the fact that her best friends Sara Foster and Erin Foster are his step-sisters.

The cute couple met years before they started dating

"The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder," Kate explained, referring to her pregnancy with her first child during her marriage to Chris Robinson.

"[Danny's] step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!" she continued. "On our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan #WhatAYear". The A-lister regularly shares celebrations on Instagram.

When did Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa start dating?

Kate and Danny finally went on their first date in December 2016. In the same 2017 Instagram post which the actress made to celebrate the pair's first date anniversary, she revealed more details about just how chilled their first date was.

"Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," the LA-born A-lister explained, before clarifying light-heartedly: "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!"

The couple returned to the spot of their first date for an anniversary kiss

Is Kate Hudson married to Danny Fujikawa?

The 43-year-old actress is not currently married to anyone, however, she and her boyfriend of six years are engaged. The duo announced their engagement on Kate's Instagram in September 2021 and showed off her $1million engagement rings on Instagram and at the Met Gala later that day.

The Glee star has been open about how her busy schedule has meant she and fiancé Danny are yet to put in place plans for their wedding, admitting to Access Hollywood that a year after their engagement they still "have no idea" what their wedding plans will be.

Kate and Danny announced their engagement on Instagram

But Kate isn't the only member of her family who has enjoyed a close and happy relationship without rushing into tying the knot. In 2015 her mother Goldie Hawn revealed her own reasons for not getting married to her partner of 39 years Kurt Russell.

Kate was previously married to Chris Robinson, the lead vocalist of the American rock band The Black Crows', from 2000 to 2007. She was also engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy for three years, but the couple never married.

Do Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa have children?

The Glass Onion star and her fiancé Danny share one child together. The couple announced news of the A-lister's pregnancy in April 2018 when Kate posted a video of the couple's gender reveal party to her Instagram.

In the post's caption, the Bride Wars actress who is no stranger to big transformations was upfront about her struggles with morning sickness during her third pregnancy. "SURPRISE!!!" Kate wrote, "If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels, it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children.

Kate and Danny's surprise announcement from 2018

"Thinking too much about Insta Stories made me even more exhausted," she admitted, before explaining, "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a-poppin' now… My kids, Danny, myself, and the entire family are crazy-excited! A little girl on the way."

Kate gave birth to a daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, in October 2018. The adoring mother regularly shares images on Instagram of Rani, now four, and the rest of her family enjoying life together.

WATCH: Kate and her adorable daughter Rani workout together

Kate and Danny live in a blended family arrangement allowing the couple to raise Kate's other two children, 19-year-old Ryder who she had with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and 11-year-old Bingham who she had with her ex-partner Matt Bellamy.

The whole cohort remain close, as was highlighted in an Instagram post Matt made to celebrate Ryder's move from LA to the East Coast to begin studying at New York University in 2022.

The actress is used to shared family dynamics. After her parents Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson divorced when she was 18-months-old, she was raised by Goldie and her new partner Kurt Russell.

Kate with children Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Hollywood A-lister Kate adores motherhood, and has not ruled out having a fourth baby with Danny just yet.

Kate revealed in a Today show interview: "I always thought I’d have four to six kids. That was like, when I was really little, I thought that."

"When you come from a big family," she continued, "You either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

