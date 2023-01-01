Goldie Hawn’s daughter Kate Hudson counts her blessings as she updates fans with a very happy NY message The Glass Onion actress celebrated the new year in the snow with her family

Kate Hudson had a novel way of toasting in the New Year – by chilling her luxury champagne in the snow.

Proving she’s a woman after our own hearts, Goldie Hawn’s daughter shared a fabulously festive Reel to her Instagram, wishing her followers a happy new year and clearly embracing her blessings.

Tip-toeing in the snow, the mum-of-three was pictured with a vintage-style champagne coupe, before topping up her glass with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot that was chilling in the snowy ground.

“Happy New Year,” she whispered to the camera, with a beautiful piano rendition of Auld Lang Syne playing in the background. “Many many many blessings to all of you.”

“I love you,” she added. The 43-year-old captioned the post: Many blessings for the new year #happynewyear #2023

Kate has been relishing a family holiday season with the ones she loves most, following a busy period promoting her new Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Along with Goldie Hawn, Kate’s enjoyed a cozy Christmas with her children, 18-year-old Ryder Robinson, Bingham, 11, and little Rani Rose, four, along with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa plus her brother Oliver Hudson and his children.

Kate’s kids all wore matching holiday pajamas for their festive get together, showing their adorably close bond.

Kate's leaning into her winter vacation location, posing in a fluffy hat and hiking boots while drinking her morning cup of coffee. She also shared a picture of herself and fiancé Danny on a snowy morning walk, wrapped up in a plaid overcoat and oversized sunglasses. How stylish!

