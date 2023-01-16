Gemma Strong
Nicola Peltz sparks fan reaction on Instagram as she shares new photo of her 'babies'
Nicola Peltz shared a sweet insight into her weekend on Sunday as she shared a snapshot of her 'babies'.
The actress posted a candid photo taken inside the home she shares with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.
WATCH: Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham dance together!
"Sundays with my babies are my favorite," she captioned the image.
Nicola can be seen in the picture laying back on a sofa with Brooklyn by her side. Resting on her stomach is her dog, who can be seen licking her face – which appears to be covered by a sheet mask.
"Sundays with my babies are my favorite," Nicola wrote
Fans on Instagram loved the snapshot. "My forever couple!!" one wrote, while a second added: "Perfect Sunday morning!" along with love heart eyes. "You're so cute," said a third.
However, a handful of followers took issue with the dog's proximity to Nicola. "Letting a dog lick your face?!" one asked. A second simply wrote: "Gross."
Brooklyn paid a loving birthday tribute to his wife
It comes just one week after Nicola celebrated her 28th birthday.
As one might expect, Brooklyn paid a loving tribute to his wife on the day, writing: "Happy birthday Nicola xx From the moment I laid my eyes on you I thought you were the most gorgeous girl I've ever seen and since then I'm still trying to figure out how your mine xx. I love you so so much baby and I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you."
Nicola also received a public birthday message from her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.
Mother-in-law Victoria also sent a sweet message
Victoria shared a heartfelt Instagram post with her 30.5m followers in which she sent birthday wishes to her son's wife, writing: "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham Hope you have a lovely day!!! X."
Father-in-law David Beckham also shared a sweet tribute to Nicola. The former football star took to his Instagram Stories with a photo of the same outing shared by his wife, but this time showed Nicola hiding behind a large leaf in the kitchen.
He wrote: "Happy Birthday [yellow love heart emoji] Have a lovely day @nicolapeltzbeckham."
