Nicola Peltz sparks reaction with candid new photo of her 'babies' The actress married Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022

Nicola Peltz shared a sweet insight into her weekend on Sunday as she shared a snapshot of her 'babies'.

The actress posted a candid photo taken inside the home she shares with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

"Sundays with my babies are my favorite," she captioned the image.

Nicola can be seen in the picture laying back on a sofa with Brooklyn by her side. Resting on her stomach is her dog, who can be seen licking her face – which appears to be covered by a sheet mask.

Fans on Instagram loved the snapshot. "My forever couple!!" one wrote, while a second added: "Perfect Sunday morning!" along with love heart eyes. "You're so cute," said a third.

However, a handful of followers took issue with the dog's proximity to Nicola. "Letting a dog lick your face?!" one asked. A second simply wrote: "Gross."

Brooklyn paid a loving birthday tribute to his wife

It comes just one week after Nicola celebrated her 28th birthday.

As one might expect, Brooklyn paid a loving tribute to his wife on the day, writing: "Happy birthday Nicola xx From the moment I laid my eyes on you I thought you were the most gorgeous girl I've ever seen and since then I'm still trying to figure out how your mine xx. I love you so so much baby and I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you."

Nicola also received a public birthday message from her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

Mother-in-law Victoria also sent a sweet message

Victoria shared a heartfelt Instagram post with her 30.5m followers in which she sent birthday wishes to her son's wife, writing: "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham Hope you have a lovely day!!! X."

Father-in-law David Beckham also shared a sweet tribute to Nicola. The former football star took to his Instagram Stories with a photo of the same outing shared by his wife, but this time showed Nicola hiding behind a large leaf in the kitchen.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday [yellow love heart emoji] Have a lovely day @nicolapeltzbeckham."

