Brooklyn Beckham shows support for Nicola Peltz following tearful images

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest child Brooklyn Beckham showed his support for his wife Nicola Peltz as she opened up about her latest project on Instagram.

The aspiring chef shared images and videos from the actress' series Welcome to Chippendales which is set to premiere on Hulu in the US from 22 November.

The star is clearly very proud of his bride, who he married in April in a lavish and star-studded ceremony held at the Peltz mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola, however, inspired worry among her fans a couple of days earlier, after sharing a series of photos of herself crying.

WATCH: Nicola Peltz-Beckham stars in Welcome to Chippendale trailer

Things weren't as drastic as they seemed, though, because Nicola's images appear to have been taken during a screen test.

The first one showed her welling up, with watery eyes, and in the last one she had tears streaming down her face.

Nicola shared her excitement over the upcoming show

"Mondays," she joked in the caption. Friends of the star clearly saw the funny side, with fellow actress Ashley Moore writing: "Me every day, but I'm not this pretty when I cry."

Her fans, however, seemed worried over the post with one asking: "Why do you look unhappy?" A second added: "What happened again?"

A third offered her advice, writing: "If ur not happy, make some drastic changes & BE HAPPY. Be yourself."

The couple glammed up at the weekend

Nicola's post came just days after she and Brooklyn glammed up for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in LA.

For the couple's rare night out, Nicola stunned in a black off-the-shoulder dress with matching evening gloves and gorgeous diamond earrings, keeping her makeup subtle and her hair pulled back.

Her husband wore a black suit and white shirt and looked so dapper as he posed next to the actress. In one of the snaps, Brooklyn affectionately kissed his wife on the cheek.

