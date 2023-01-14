Charles Spencer shares touching family photo amid release of Spare

Charles Spencer has been keeping to himself in the days after his nephew, Prince Harry published his tell-all memoir, Spare, but he has taken to social media to share a sweet family photo.

The Earl lives in the historic Althorp House and regularly shares insights and family photos taken in the property and during the week he posted one of three of his late relatives about to attend a party. The black-and-white photo showed his grandfather, alongside his great-aunt and great-uncle, as children and they were all dressed in their fanciest get-ups.

WATCH: Prince Harry's close relationship with the Spencer family

Loading the player...

The two young boys wore period suits, while his great-aunt wore a large white frilly dress.

Sharing details about the photograph, Charles penned: "Love the family photographs I find here at Althorp. My grandfather (left), my great-aunt Lavinia (middle) and my great-uncle Cecil, about to set off for a fancy dress party in c.1902."

Fans also enjoyed the insight, as one said: "Lavinia; I can see Diana in her expression. Great photos! Treasured memories," and a second shared: "Those fleeting moments captured forever are indeed treasures."

READ: Charles Spencer takes to social media after Prince Harry's bombshell memoir emerges

A third commented: "I love all of these old family photos, they are so fascinating," and a fourth posted: "Love old family photos. Tells you so much."

Love the family photographs I find here at Althorp. My grandfather (left), my great-aunt Lavinia (middle) and my great-uncle Cecil, about to set off for a fancy dress party in c.1902. pic.twitter.com/pwQ9NVIt75 — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) January 13, 2023

Fans were obsessed with Lavinia

But many commented on the Earl's great-aunt, Lavinia, noting how they loved both her name and her look in the photograph.

Fans often look out for Charles' social media posts following the recent revelations from Prince Harry, although he has remained tight-lipped on his true thoughts.

Following Harry's explosive interviews on ITV and CBS he took to his Instagram Stories to show the grounds of his grand stately home at dawn. "First light today," penned Charles as he panned the camera across the landscape which included outlines of trees and a bewitching blue sky behind.

The only noises audible on the clip were a light wind and the sound of birds tweeting.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.