Christine Lampard shares sweet 'first' with husband Frank as they enjoy festive date night

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank enjoyed a festive 'first' as they stepped out for a lavish date night in Chelsea on Thursday evening.

The ITV star took to her Instagram account to share the delightful Christmas dinner she was about to tuck into - and it looked so delicious. Her plate was made up of large slices of turkey, a heap of potatoes and lashings of whole cranberry sauce.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "My first festive feast with @franklampard." The pair headed to The Enterprise for their special evening, which likens its facilities to "a members club without the fee," according to their website.

The glamorous restaurant also boasts a "cosy country house interior," and is within walking distance of Harrods, Harvey Nichols and the King's road.

The pair enjoyed a lavish Christmas meal

It's safe to say that Christine is well and truly in the Christmas spirit as last week she shared the sweetest winter update alongside her two little ones, Patricia, four, and Frederick, one.

The heartwarming photo shows the brother-sister duo on a winter walk with their family pup and Patricia was captured pushing her brother in his pram as they walked along a large path adorned with greenery.

Captioning the photo, mum Christine penned: "Winter Walks," alongside a snowflake and Christmas tree emoji.

The trio enjoyed a frosty walk

The brunette beauty is very private when it comes to her children and keeps their faces out of the limelight, so fans were even more delighted to see a rare shot of the pair.

One follower replied: "Aww so beautiful and they are a credit to you Christine," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Beautiful look at her hair, she’s got so tall. Merry Christmas to The Lampards xx."

Patricia's beautiful curly tresses were perfectly captured in the update, with a second fan adding: "Beautiful curls," alongside a heart eye emoji.

