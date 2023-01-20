Gwen Stefani overcome with disbelief as she shares long-awaited update The Hollaback Girl hitmaker lives in LA…

Gwen Stefani was overcome with excitement on Thursday after revealing fabulous news for her followers on social media.

The Rich Girl singer, 53, share on her Instagram feed that she would be reuniting with fans on Friday at the American Express PGA Tour Golf in LA, and she couldn't be happier about it!

Captioning a promotional video from the experience, she penned: "I can't believe tomorrow we’ll be singing our hearts out together at @theamexgolf see u there!! gx." alongside a smiley heart emoji.

The star is playing in LA

The long-awaited update sparked comments from fans who were quick to weigh in on the post. One fan wrote: "AHHHHHHH CANT WAIT!"

A second added: "My partner and I are soooooo excited to see youuuuu tomorrow!!!" alongside a string of red love hearts. A third wrote: "See you tomorrow @gwenstefani."

The news comes after Gwen's husband Blake Shelton shared a romantic clip alongside his wife when they took to the stage at the Opry for a special performance fans adored.

Blake and Gwen are judges on The Voice

The blonde beauty looked stunning in a vibrant hot pink ensemble for the appearance which saw her blast out a romantic rendition of Nobody But You with her husband.

Blake proudly shared a clip of the powerful throwback moment on Instagram and captioned it: "#TBT to #NobodyButYou live from the @opry with @gwenstefani! -Team BS #opry #duet #countrymusic."

The loved-up couple have been together for seven years. Blake proposed to his beloved in 2020 inside a chapel on his ranch, which featured religious symbols and a beautiful stained-glass window.

The pair returned to the sentimental engagement location for their wedding day in July 2021. Blake's 1,300-acre ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, a horse barn and a home with four bedrooms, as well as a chapel that Blake is believed to have built as a declaration of his love for Gwen.

