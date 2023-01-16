Blake Shelton's upcoming bow from the spotlight to be with family The Voice star is set for his last hurrah

Blake Shelton has had a storied career on television over the past decade, becoming a household name thanks to his appearance on every season of The Voice thus far.

However, coming this March, it'll be a very emotional time for the country singer, as it'll mark his final season on the singing competition.

He announced back in October that he would be leaving the NBC show after its 23rd season, which kicks off on 6 March.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he wrote in a lengthy statement.

Blake then went on to thank some other very special people. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani."

He's said since then that he's more intent on stepping away from music to spend more time with his wife and his step-sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Gwen also added to the conversation, saying that family was becoming more of a priority for him. "I think he just wants more time," she told Extra.

She added: "It's a lot of time away from the family. Those kinds of things, he just got to a point, he just wants time at his ranch, time to do the other things he loves to do… I'm totally speaking for you Blake, I’m sorry… I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want."

The No Doubt singer continued: "I'm so excited for him because we have lives outside of work and it's a really good life and it's really fun.

"We have Oklahoma which is something I never knew I needed and wanted; we plant a garden… We are looking forward to doing some of that family stuff."

