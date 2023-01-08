Gwen Stefani shares majorly exciting news – and fans have the same ask The mom-of-three has a lot to offer come May

Gwen Stefani took to social media recently to share that she had some big news for fans – and it already promised that 2023 was going to be a big year.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's career-threatening injury: all the details

The singer shared that she would be one of the headline performers for the three day Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California in May.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani reveals news she's had to 'hold in for so long'

Loading the player...

"Beyond excited [to be] headlining day 2 of @beachlifefestival on May 6!! See you there," she wrote alongside the announcement.

Gwen will headline the second day of the festival, which will also feature performances from the likes of Sugar Ray and Aly and AJ, with others like Sublime, Pixies, The Black Keys, The Black Crowes, and more joining the line-up.

TRENDING NOW: Jimmy Fallon's unorthodox living situation with his family revealed

Many fans were immediately left thrilled by the news, although most of them clamored to see a No Doubt reunion at the relatively more alt-rock gathering.

"We need a NO DOUBT reunion!" one implored, while another said: "Not the same without the boys," and a third even added: "Love that you are. But I want to see No Doubt in this line up!"

Gwen revealed she would be headlining Beachlife Festival in May

The superstar singer and mom-of-three already has a lot on her plate, and beyond many fans speculating she might be expecting her first child with husband Blake Shelton, she's continuing her strong run of shows.

The Hollaback Girl singer shared back in December a full line-up for her upcoming tour dates in the UK come 2023, kicking off on 23 June and ending on the 29th.

MORE: Gwen Stefani matches mini dress to eccentric couch – watch

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Aniston wows in black string bikini as she welcomes 2023

"Buzzing [to be] kicking off my summer with my uk luvs," she wrote. "Tickets to my June 2023 uk shows are on sale RIGHT NOW !! See ya sooooooon x"

The singer is also going on tour in the UK in June

She has been performing several other shows in between while also spending time at home with family, working on her GXVE make-up line, and making the occasional appearance on her husband's new show Barmageddon with The Voice host Carson Daly.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.