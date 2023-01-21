Gwen Stefani shares exciting news fans have been waiting for The Voice star is married to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani couldn't contain her excitement on Friday as she delivered some news that fans have been waiting to hear.

The Voice star – who is married to Blake Shelton – announced that her long-awaited performance at the American Express concert series for the PGA Tour was finally happening, and she couldn't wait to get up on stage and sing for her adoring fans.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares news she's had to 'hold in for so long'

Loading the player...

Posting a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a sweatshirt, her signature bold red lip, a huge smile, and her platinum blonde hair in Hollywood waves, Gwen explained the reason behind her "cheesy" grin.

She wrote: "Cheesin' [because] today is the day!! [love-struck emoji] Can't wait [to] perform and see [you], @theamexgolf!!"

TRENDING NOW: Shania Twain exposes her bare chest in dangerously low-cut leather outfit – fans speechless

POPULAR: GMA3 welcomes back major host afte break - but who is it?

Fans shared in her excitement, with one responding: "WE ARE HERE! See you soon!" A second said: "See you soon, Gwen. I love you!"

A third added: "Aaaahhh so excited to see you today!" a fourth wrote: "CAN'T WAIT FOR TONIGHT! Super excited."

Gwen was excited to reunite with her fans

Gwen teased her performance on Thursday by sharing a promotional video that featured snippets of her energetically performing on stage.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "I can't believe tomorrow we'll be singing our hearts out together at @theamexgolf see u there!! gx," alongside a smiley heart emoji.

Gwen's solo show comes after she shared the stage with her husband to sing a romantic rendition of Nobody But You at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gwen teased her performance on Thursday

Blake proudly shared a clip of the powerful moment on Instagram and captioned it: "#TBT to #NobodyButYou live from the @opry with @gwenstefani! -Team BS #opry #duet #countrymusic."

The loved-up couple has been together for seven years. Blake proposed to his beloved in 2020 inside a chapel, which he built as a declaration of his love for Gwen, on his Oklahoma ranch.

The pair returned to the sentimental engagement location for their wedding day in July 2021. Blake's 1,300-acre ranch, named Ten Point Ranch, features several ponds, a horse barn, and a home with four bedrooms.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.