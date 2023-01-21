Jane Moore supported by fans during bittersweet holiday Loose Women presenter Jane Moore announced her split from Gary Farrow last December

Jane Moore will have a wholly different 2023 than what she is used to following her confirmation last month that she and husband Gary Farrow were separating.

The Loose Women presenter has been able to count on her friends and fans for their support, and she recently took a well-deserved break to Laos, where she shared a stunning photo. Dressed in a white T-shirt and pink trousers, the presenter wasn't feeling the winter blues as she posed outside the Pha That Luang, a Buddhist stupa in the capital city of Vientiane.

Jane looked radiant in front of the gold-lined building as she simply captioned her shot with the hashtags of where she was.

Her followers were quick to respond to the post, as close friend and fellow Loose Women star Ruth Langsford commented: "Stunning."

A second added: "Look at you girl!!!! Hope you’re having a fab time," while a third made a royal observation as they penned: "Great pic. Reminds me of the Diana / Taj Mahal shoot..."

A fourth wrote: "Fantastic photo, enjoy your holiday in the sunshine Jane," and a fifth said: "Lovely view and the background ain't bad either."

Jane has been spending time in Laos

Despite the end of their marriage, Jane told fellow Loose Women panellists that Gary was her "best friend" and although they aim to sell their house, they still want to own properties "near" to one another.

The separation did not come out of the blue, as Jane admitted they discussed breaking up last year before she decided to care for Gary after he fell and broke his leg.

Jane shared news of her separation from Gary last month

"We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year," she said. Lightening the mood, Jane joked: "And then he fell and broke his leg and, no, I didn't push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off."

On a more serious note, she added: "I would hope he would say I'm his best friend. And I'm keen we don't lose that element."

Jane and Gary tied the knot at London's Claridges Hotel on 4 May 2002, with the TV star looking beautiful in an effortless bridal dress with a cowl neckline and sheer sleeves. She teamed it with a sparkling tiara and a classic bouquet made up of orchids.

