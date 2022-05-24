Loose Women's Jane Moore sparks reaction with new wedding photo! The TV star took to Instagram

Jane Moore recently celebrated her landmark 20th wedding anniversary to husband Gary Farrow.

But the Loose Women star was overjoyed to be celebrating someone else's nuptials at the weekend.

Jane, 60, took to Instagram to share a beautiful wedding photo with her fans – and they were quick to react to her touching post.

The image shows a bride and groom emerging from the church and being covered in confetti by their guests, with the newlyweds clearly on cloud nine.

“In your 20s and 30s you go to endless weddings of your friends. Now I’m going to weddings of my friend’s children!” Jane wrote in the caption.

“I have known @em_clarkson since she was ickle and now she’s a wonderfully impressive young woman who, luckily, has met an equally lovely man in @alexandrew.1 It was a delight to see them get hitched at the weekend and I wish them a long and happy life together.”

“What a beautiful dress!” one follower wrote in response, while a fellow wedding guest remarked: “So gorgeous, I loved every minute of that very very special day and I’ll never forget it. Great to see you Jane and excellent dancing btw! Xx.”

A third joked: “I know the feeling well Jane, but at least you’ve got the advantage of still looking young’n glamorous… I’m just the old man at the bar!”

Jane and husband Gary tied the knot on 4 May 2002 at London's Claridges Hotel – but it didn’t go entirely to plan.

Gary was arrested hours before the ceremony – which he admitted to his cride halfway through their wedding day.

"Between getting married and heading to the reception, Gary informed me that the night before…he'd been arrested and thrown in a police cell," Jane previously confided.

"Basically, there was a fire alarm and he wouldn't leave the hotel until he knew the kids were alright and they wouldn't let him know where the kids were.

“Anyway, he got lairy. And then it was all fine and it was a false alarm and he went to sleep," she continued. After receiving a knock on the door from four policemen, Jane said: "He got arrested, chucked into the cells underneath the place.

"He said, 'At one point, I could see through the bars that it was getting daylight.' We were getting married at 10am!"