Jane Moore stuns in unusual silky look - and most amazing heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It may be grey outside, but Jane Moore is brightening up our days with some colourful looks. The Loose Women host stepped onto set with a skip in her vibrant step, opting for a high street ensemble one of our favourite royals would love.

The 60-year-old donned a dark pink satin blouse that featured the Princess of Wales' go-to feature, a pussybow necktie. Jane layered the affordable piece under a checked tailored blazer by ME+EM which was complemented by a matching pair of straight-leg suit trousers.

WATCH: Jane Moore reveals current living situation amid shock marriage breakdown

Loading the player...

Jane was evidently following the philosophy 'think pink' as there was an overriding fuchsia theme exuding from her look. She slipped into some raspberry-toned high heels which perfectly tied together with her radiant blouse and the subtle pink side stripe of her trousers.

Jane Moore opted for a high street ensemble

She wore her sandy blonde hair down loose and sported her go-to beauty blend which of course, was topped off by a dark smoky eye and an abundance of black eyeliner.

The presenter took to social media to share a clip of her outfit, alongside the caption: "Beautifully tailored @me_andem checked suit and hot pink shirt with @zara heels @loosewomen @mothershoppers @peneloperyanbeauty."

The star looked fabulous in Zara

Fans adored the look and were quick to comment. "Beautiful clothing today as always," one wrote, while another said: "Jane you look absolutely stunning - fabulous colours." A third agreed, writing: "Beautiful Jane, gorgeous as ever," and a fourth noted: "Absolutely stunning yet again Jane."

Emulate Jane's sartorial sophistication and add a striking blouse to your winter wardrobe.

Tie Neck Long Sleeve Blouse, £99, Ghost

Jane has become the go-to girl for high street finds. The ITV star has mastered the art of combing quality and quirkiness with her onscreen looks and her newest clothing success is not one to miss.

RELATED: Jane Moore has a Princess Kate moment in dazzling gown

Jane took her place on the panel looking eye-catching as ever in a patterned dress by Jigsaw. The distinctive number featured a high neckline, long sleeves, a monochrome backdrop and vertical panels of white printed flecks.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.