Why Loose Women's Jane Moore delayed split from husband Gary

Jane Moore is reportedly packing up her family home she shared with her husband Gary Farrow and preparing to purchase a new property after they publicly announced their split in December.

The Loose Women star confirmed the sad news to her co-stars and her fans on air and admitted that it was a long time coming. In fact, she said that talks of their separation began back in 2021.

For those wondering why Jane and Gary delayed their split, she explained it was for health reasons – in particular, her need to care for her husband after he suffered a painful injury.

"We've been processing it for about a year. So we're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year and it was going to happen last year, and then he fell and broke his leg," she said, before jokingly adding: "No, I didn't push him. Just want to put that out there. He fell and broke his leg. And obviously, then all bets are off."

The Loose Women star and her husband began discussing their separation in 2021

Their relationship ended amicably, as she went on to describe him as her "best friend" and said they had plans to spend Christmas together with her daughters Ellie and Grace and his daughter Lauren before finding houses "near each other" going forwards.

Jane and Gary have been married since 4 May 2002 when they gathered their closest friends and family – including Gary's best man Elton John – at London's Claridges Hotel for a star-studded celebration. For the big day, which began with Gary behind bars, Jane looked classically elegant in a white wedding dress with a cowl neckline and sheer sleeves.

Jane was previously spotted with her engagement ring

Jane is likely receiving plenty of support from her Loose Women co-stars during this difficult time, especially since many of them can relate to marriage breakdowns.

Denise Welch was previously married to David Easter from 1983 to 1988, and actor Tim Healy from 1988 to 2012. The latter came to an end after infidelities on both sides, with Denise telling the panel: "Tim and I feel a sense of relief that we don't have to hide this anymore. We've actually become better friends since we made the decision."

Meanwhile, Jane McDonald split from her second husband, Henrik Brixen, due to her career, she told The Mirror back in 2018. "We'd come to a point where Henrik had made quite a few enemies and he said, 'If I don’t leave you, you are never going to have a career.' And that is why I never talk about Henrik in a bad light at all because he was the one that walked out of the marriage to save my career."

