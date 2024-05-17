Dylan Dreyer steps in for Al Roker on Today after retirement joke

Fans may have wondered where Today Show veteran Al Roker was, but they would have been pleasantly surprised by his replacement as resident meteorologist on May 17.

Dylan Dreyer filled in for Al during the first and second hour, as she joined Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on the morning show. As Hoda and Savannah, deferred to the experienced anchor for the weather, Dylan brought along her usual sunny demeanor for the segment.

© screenshot from Today Dylan Dreyer filled in for Al

The 42-year-old donned a bright yellow dress as she delivered the weather updates throughout the show, joining Hoda, Savannah, Carson Daly and Craig for PopStart and a wine tasting segment outside.

Al's absence remained unexplained going into The 3rd Hour, with hosts saying he is "off today". This time no one filled in for the host, leaving regulars Craig, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan to present the show without him.

© NBC Al Roker in April 2024

Dylan's substitution for the 69-year-old certainly won't be a surprise to regular viewers, as the 42-year-old has previously joked that Al "always teases me that I'm waiting for the day he retires."

Al has been on the show for an impressive 28 years.

The meteorologist's wife, Deborah Roberts, may offer some explanation as to his absence, as she shared on her Instagram story that Al was in Atlantic City being inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Boys & Girls Club of AC. The organization provides voluntary after-school programs for young people across the country.

It's certainly not been an easy month for Al and his wife, as their beloved dog Pepper unexpectedly collapsed which saw the couple rush to the vet. Pepper underwent emergency surgery, and Deborah has been keeping fans updated with the dog's healing journey.

"Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it today. Our littlest girl, Pepper, gave us quite a scare. She has survived an emergency surgery", Deborah wrote. "But thankfully, Our strong girl is recovering. We are grateful for any and all prayers for our sweet doggie who has stolen our hearts for 12 years now."