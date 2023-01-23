Stacey Solomon addresses speculation she's secretly given birth The Loose Women star will soon be welcoming another child with husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has been forced to deny that she has secretly welcomed her fifth child.

The Loose Women star recently took to social media to address the speculation, and has made it very clear she is still very much pregnant.

"So many of you were like: 'Stace, don't do that to us, you've been quiet for a few days and we thought you'd given birth,''" she said on Instagram Stories. "Sorry, I'm very much still full-term pregnant, I just really wanted to try and make it to a couple of days before the baby comes."

The 33-year-old, who is married to Joe Swash, revealed she has been keeping a low profile in order to make the most of her time ahead of the new arrival.

"I know I can't control it, but my midwife was like: 'If you want a chance of getting to those days, calm the hell down and don't do anything silly,'" she added. "So I've been trying to rest and I made it to today, which I'm so excited about."

On Monday, Stacey spoke to the Hits Radio Breakfast Team ahead of the release of her second series of decluttering show, Sort Your Life Out. Asked how she felt about taking part in the BBC show, the TV star said: "It's the most satisfying project I've ever worked on in my life!

"I get told off every single week that I go away with Sort Your Life Out because I come back with someone else’s stuff that they don’t want, It’s like a boot sale for me!"

This will be Stacey and Joe's third child together

The heavily-pregnant star was also asked for her advice for people looking to make Valentine’s Day a bit special but on a budget.

"If you're lucky enough to have a garden just pick flowers out the garden, you'll be surprised how nice things look - otherwise you’re going to pay £20," she explained. "Or you can make your own chocolate.

"For Christmas Joe and I made these chocolate slabs; so we bought really cheap, big bars of chocolate and you just shove it in the oven, melt it and put a load of sprinkles or write whatever you want on it and it's like a personalised chocolate bar.

"Anything you can make that's food, or even just cooking a meal is good but I think Valentine's Day is a little bit of a weird one. I don't expect to walk into my bedroom and the ceiling to be covered in balloons. I'm just like 'Joe, hoover.'

"If you wake up and hoover the house and sort everything out it's going to cost you absolutely nothing. If I woke up and Joe was just cleaning the windows, I'm not going to lie I could probably get pregnant again. Someone who knows their way around the house is always sexy. I love watching Joe clean the windows, there's something quite sexy about it, so I go and get my Diet Coke out!"

