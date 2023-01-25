Charles Spencer delights fans with stunning update of Princess Diana's former home Earl Spencer resides at Althorp House…

Charles Spencer took to social media on Tuesday with a stunning photo of Princess Diana's former home Althorp House - and fans were delighted.

The stunning shot, shared on the Earl's Twitter account showcased the West Gates of the sprawling 13,000-acre estate in a fabulous sunset snap. Althorp house is located in West Northamptonshire where the late Princess Of Wales grew up.

Alongside the image were the words: "Sun going down beyond the West Gates at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ this evening."

"I enjoy your pictures so much. Such a beautiful estate," one fan replied. A second added: "So beautiful and peaceful." A third penned: "Thank for the pictures. So relaxing." A fourth said: "A very striking lovely photograph."

Charles currently resides at Althorp with his wife of 11 years Karen Spencer, and loves sharing regular updates with royal fans from their home.

Karen recently launched a video series for fans to go beyond the walls at Althorp and the latest episode showing inside a room named, The Princess Diana Bedroom.

Althorp House is located in Northamptonshire

While at first glance it would appear to be in dedication to Charles' sister, the late Princess of Wales, it was in fact a tribute to another royal family member, Princess Alexandra of Denmark, who married the son of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert Edward.

The stunning bedroom came up whilst in Karen's email newsletter whilst she discussed the magnificent clock collection featured at her home.

Althorp has a magnificent clock collection

She penned: "Many of my favourite pieces of furniture and clocks here at Althorp are made by 17th century furniture and clockmaker Charles Boulle." Adding: "This Boulle Clock is in the [Princess] of Wales Bedroom," alongside a picture of a grand gold clock on top of a dresser.

The room also features a marble fireplace and an extra large gold framed mirror, as well as a large portrait painting.

