Charles Spencer's wife Karen shares fresh insight into The Princess of Wales bedroom at Althorp Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer resides at Althorp

Earl Charles Spencer resides at Grade I listed property, Althorp House, and his late sister Princess Diana is buried on the grounds there.

As well as a vast library, an opulent dining room and a basement filled of hidden treasures, there is a bedroom called The Princess Diana Bedroom.

WATCH: Earl Charles Spencer reveals what Princess Diana's resting place is really like

Charles' current wife Karen Spencer has recently launched a video series, giving fans an insight into life at Althorp, and in the latest instalment, all was revealed about the uniquely named room.

This week, Karen touched upon the property's magnificent clock collection, and the email newsletter featured a beautiful Boulle clock. Karen wrote: "Many of my favourite pieces of furniture and clocks here at Althorp are made by 17th century furniture and clock maker Charles Boulle." Adding: "This Boulle Clock is in the [Princess] of Wales Bedroom," alongside a picture of a grand gold clock on top of a dresser.

The room also features a marble fireplace and an extra large gold framed mirror, as well as a large portrait painting.

The grand home will be open to visitors in summer

While it may seem like a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales it is in fact named after was Alexandra. Princess Alexandra of Denmark married the son of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert Edward.

Althorp played a significant part in the royal romance of Diana and King Charles, as it was, in fact, where Charles first met his first wife Diana, after being invited to the house by Diana's sister.

While the stately home isn't open to visitors at the moment it is set to reopen in summer for the public to tour the grounds and beautiful rooms.

Princess Diana is buried at Althorp in the middle of the lake

Visitors are forbidden from photographing the inside of the residence, but photography is permitted in the spectacular grounds which is where Diana's memorial temple stands as well as the oval.

DID YOU KNOW?: Prince Harry secretly took Meghan Markle to Princess Diana's grave last year

