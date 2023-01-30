Harper Beckham enjoys 'girls' night out' with mum Victoria Beckham in Miami The 11-year-old has an incredible social calendar - see rare photos of her night out with her Spice Girl mother

Harper Beckham had the most exciting time on Sunday night when she joined her mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and her friend Isabela Grutman for girls' night out – it looked so fun!

The 11-year-old has the most impressive social calendar and only last weekend joined her parents, Victoria and David Beckham at Latin-American pop star Marc Anthony's star-studded wedding to former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira. Harper joined celebrity guests at the lavish ceremony at the Perez Art Museum, where she was spotted partying with the singer Maluma. However, Harper's weekend of fun did not end there...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares adorable video of daughter Harper with new family member

Loading the player...

Harper recruited her mother, 48, and model-turned-jewellery designer Isabela Grutman, 27 - wife of Miami nightclub magnate David Grutman to gather for a selfie which Victoria promptly shared with her 30 million strong Instagram following and captioned it: "Girls night out."

Harper led her mother and Isabela on their night out

The trio stopped for a bite at an understated and cool-looking Miami eatery featuring marble tables, high bar stools, and an open-plan kitchen. While Harper, Victoria and Isabela all looked effortlessly stylish following their super glamorous appearance at Saturday's ceremony, Harper has definitely started to forge a style all of her own.

RELATED: Harper Beckham twins with mum Victoria in must-have jumper and leggings

Fresh-faced Harper wore her long blonde tresses in natural waves with a cosy beige hoodie thrown over her simple cream and pink patterned dress - the fashion designer's only daughter sparked intrigue when she donned a series of stylish sweaters for various outings with her mother last November. The candid picture also showed Victoria looking chic in a light grey T-shirt with a smokey eye that matched Isabela's striking style.

Harper got into the swing of things at Marc's wedding

The low-key "girls night out" follows hot on the heels of the show-stopping, high-profile wedding on Saturday that was attended by A-list guests including Salma Hayek, Hamilton creator, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi. Harper's shares her godparents Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony with her brother Cruz Beckham, 17, who was also in attendance, along with her 20-year-old brother Romeo.

MORE: Will Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz visit Victoria and David's Cotswolds party pad?

Harper's father David, 47, did not join the ladies during the night out but his weekend was just as eventful, the father of four acted as best man to Marc Anthony alongside Mexican businessman Carlos Slim.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.