Victoria Beckham's reassuring advice for mini-me daughter Harper

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shared some heartening advice for her mini-me daughter Harper who she shares with her husband David.

During a recent interview with France Inter, the former Spice Girl, 50, explained how she reminds her 12-year-old daughter about the importance of kindness over other things such as intelligence and physical appearance.

"I've always had to work hard, even at school. It wasn't easy," she revealed.

"I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it's important to not be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won't accept a no."

She finished by adding: "You have to be strong, you have to believe in yourself, and you also have to stay kind."

Harper appears to be following in her stylish mother's footsteps. While the designer has her own eponymous label, Harper seems to have already expressed an interest in fashion, and is regularly spotted at her mother's shows.

Doting mum Victoria spoke about their sweet bond during a 2016 interview with This Morning during New York Fashion Week.

"Harper loves beauty. She loves it, I'm very close with all of the children but the great thing about Harper being a little girl, she loves to play with makeup and that’s really great mother and daughter time," she said.

She added: "She is very, very girly, she also loves to run around in the garden with her brothers and play football - but she is very, very feminine and she loves playing with makeup and my clothes as well.

"She has been able to run in platforms for a few years right now, she can wear heels like most grown ups cannot.

"I used to sit and watch my mum get ready," she confessed. "My mum is very glamorous and I remember sitting on her bed and watching her apply her make-up, get dressed and do her hair, and I've always, always been very interested."

David and Victoria's family life

Aside from Harper, football ace David and designer Victoria also share sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

While Brooklyn and Romeo have since flown the nest, David, Victoria, Harper and Cruz split their time between their two main family homes in London and the Cotswolds.

Their countryside retreat is a rural haven complete with raised vegetable patches, a chicken coop, an outdoor swimming pool, beehives, a football pitch and a £100k treehouse for their four children.

The Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since the former England player began renovations, is where David appears to be most content; "I wanted a place where we could escape," he shared in his titular Netflix docuseries.