Harper Beckham and doting mum Victoria share mother-daughter moment in dazzling gowns

Harper Beckham was spotted looking absolutely gorgeous in an impeccable ballgown alongside her former Spice Girl mum, Victoria Beckham on Wednesday.

In a candid video shared by the fashion mogul, the 12-year-old was seen donning an electric blue strapless ballgown as she was filmed alongside her mother, godfather, Ken Paves and their close friends Isabela and David Grutman. See the video below.

WATCH: Harper and Victoria Beckham wow in dazzling ballgowns

Captioning the post, VB penned: "Happy Birthday @davidgrutman!!! Kisses @isabelagrutman @kenpaves #HarperSeven."

The beautiful dress worn by Harper was from her mother's fashion line and featured a light blue strip on the A-line skirt. In true Harper fashion, she slipped on a pair of chunky Nike trainers to complete the look and wore her honey-blonde hair down and straight.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper both donned gowns of VB's making

Meanwhile, Victoria also rocked a gown from her eponymous label, hers was from the brand's SS23 collection, and was a slinky pale-pink dress featuring ruffle detailing and spaghetti straps.

Switching things up with her hair, VB wore her chestnut-hued locks in a slicked-up topknot. As for her makeup, the fashion designer opted for smoky brown eyeshaddow and nude lipstick.

VB donned a glam dress of her own creation

The outfits were originally worn by the mother-daughter duo back in January 2023.

Captioning a slew of photos at the time, Victoria wrote: "My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! Mummy loved creating this dress for you [blue love heart emoji]. I love seeing my new collection on you @IsabelaGrutman!! You look incredible! Kisses xx V."

It's safe to say that Harper is a mini-fashionista in the making and fans certainly agree. One fan commented: "You look amazing stunning dress you both look so lovely I love that Harper wears trainers with her dress super cool."

Isabela Grutman and VB looked gorgeous

A second added: "Mum and daughter are beautiful [red love heart emojis]." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love Harper’s dress [blue love heart emojis]."

Whilst Harper fully embraces her mother's fashion label she is also following in her footsteps when it comes to beauty.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper is a mini-fashionista

Victoria revealed last year: "Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty.

"We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, 'Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed.' It was so funny. She was like, 'No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They're just expanding."

VB previously confessed that Harper was the muse behind one own of her products.

"Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate," she told HELLO! Fashion, "I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly."