Victoria Beckham reveals special wedding photo of daughter Harper

The Beckhams were VIP guests at Marc Anthony's wedding to Nadia Ferreira in Miami this weekend, and it looks like it was an epic celebration.

Victoria Beckham shared a sneak peek at the beautiful reception on her Instagram account on Sunday, including a sweet photo of her daughter Harper Beckham. The 11-year-old daughter of the Spice Girls singer and football superstar David Beckham was seen posing with singer Maluma while guests mingled in the background.

Victoria and David were also accompanied by their children Cruz and Romeo Beckham at the star-studded event, which saw David act as best man alongside Mexican businessman Carlos Slim.

Sharing a photograph of Marc and his beautiful bride, Victoria wrote: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira."

Harper Beckham posed with singer Maluma at Marc Anthony's wedding

VB's fans took to Instagram to congratulate the happy couple, showering them with well-wishes. "Congratulations!," one wrote, while another enthused: "Happy Times" and a third penned: "Beautiful".

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA has exclusive access to Marc and Paraguayan model Nadia's wedding.

Marc wed model Nadia Ferreira in Miami

The spectacular ceremony was held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and was attended by A-list guests including Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi.

The bride wore two custom-made dresses created by fashion house Galia Lahav - check out the exact styles ahead of the big reveal.

David Beckham was on best man duties at the wedding

David and Marc have been close friends for years and first met when the Beckhams attended one of the King of Salsa's concerts. In December 2019, Marc was even made godfather to their son Cruz.

Stay tuned to HOLA! for all the exclusive images from Marc and Nadia's special day.

