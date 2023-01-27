Will Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz visit Victoria and David's Cotswolds party pad? The Beckhams' £12m Cotswolds home has just got even better

Victoria and David Beckham's idyllic £12million Cotswolds home has been given an upgrade, with outdoor toilets installed for their regular parties. With their manmade lake and a safari-style luxury tent, it is becoming quite the residence for al fresco entertaining.

The family has a beautifully curated outdoor space with rustic furniture and a no-smoke barbeque.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham inadvertantly gives tour through Cotswolds home

Loading the player...

Their son Brooklyn Beckham's iconic 21st birthday party was held at the property, reportedly setting the stars back a whopping £100,000. But now the budding chef is a married man, will he and his wife Nicola Peltz be heading to the UK any time soon?

Brooklyn's birthday is fast approaching, on 4 March, so perhaps that would be a good excuse for another family party.

The family's estate is known for its parties

The couple have not disclosed any plans to visit Brooklyn's family in the UK, and the last time they were in London for a visit was in 2022.

"Bring your wife to work day x she's not used to the English weather," Brooklyn wrote alongside a snap of the American model trying to shelter herself from the rain in May.

It is believed the stars are currently living in a home owned by Nicola after selling their first marital home.

Brooklyn and his wife visited London last year

During Thanksgiving celebrations last year, Nicola showed off their dream cooking space.

The couple's vast kitchen features not one but two kitchen islands, the one Brooklyn could be seen working on and another where pots and pans hang above it. The countless kitchen cupboards are white with brass handles and the high-level ones are glass fronted. Complementing the pared-back colour scheme the countertops are grey, which creates a chic finish.

Not as jaw-dropping as Nicola's family residence though, which is a $103million (£76million) property in Palm Beach. It spans 44,000-square-feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.