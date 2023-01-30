Prince Harry 'declares his love' for Prince William in moving moment from memoir The Duke of Sussex recalled their innocent play fights in Spare

Prince Harry and Prince William's fractured relationship may be dominating headlines, but that hasn't stopped the Duke of Sussex from talking about his love for his older brother.

In one chapter from his extremely candid memoir, Spare, the dad-of-two - who has been taking part in various interviews for the book's launch - recalled one of their innocent playfights during their childhood.

When visiting their father King Charles' friends, Hugh and Emilie, in Norfolk, the two brothers would often play games such as Hide and Seek and Capture the Flag with the couple's four sons.

However, the games would always end in a "massive scrap, and whatever the scrap, there were no winners because there were no rules".

Harry wrote: "Hair-pulling, eye-gouging, arm-twisting, sleeper holds, all was fair in love and war and at Hugh and Emilie's country house."

He added: "As the youngest and smallest I always took the brunt. But I also did the most escalating, the most asking for it, so I deserved everything I got. Black eye, violet welt, puffed lip, I didn't mind. On the contrary. Maybe I wanted to look tough."

Prince Harry has spoken about his love for Prince William in his book

During one of their pretend battles, they would often split into teams. "Sometimes I was fighting alongside Willy, sometimes against," explained Harry. "No matter the alliances, though, it often happened that one or two of Hugh and Emilie's boys would turn and set upon Willy.

"I'd hear him crying out for help and down would come the red mist, like a blood vessel bursting behind my eyes. I'd lose all control, all ability to focus on anything but family, country, tribe, and hurl myself at someone, everyone."

Prince William is yet to comment on the memoir

Harry revealed he would often grab William during these tussles. "I don't know how effective or skilled a fighter I was. But I always succeeded in providing enough diversion for Willy to get away," he continued. "He'd check his injuries, wipe his nose, then jump straight back in."

United, Harry spoke fondly of his older sibling and how much love he had for him. "When the scrap finally ended for good, when we hobbled away together, I always felt such love for him, and I sensed love in return, but also some embarrassment," he said.

"I was half Willy's size, half his weight. I was the younger brother: he was supposed to save me, not the other way around."

