Matt Lauer makes rare appearance with girlfriend on low-key NYC date night The former Today star stays out of the spotlight after his headline-making dismissal from NBC

Matt Lauer has kept a low profile ever since he was axed from NBC's Today for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" in 2017.

However, the former TV anchor made a rare appearance in NYC over the weekend and was spotted enjoying a low-key date night with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, whom he has been in a relationship with since late 2019 and reportedly enjoys an alternative living arrangement with.

The couple – who are "happy and serious about each other", according to People – were photographed holding hands as they strolled down Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the couple looked relaxed and happy, with Shamin sporting a big grin on her face as they enjoyed some window shopping.

For their romantic date night, Shamin looked chic in a mustard yellow coat worn over her shoulders, a matching pleated midi skirt, and a black-and-white patterned blouse.

Matt kept warm in a gray beanie and matching hooded sweatshirt, which he wore under a smart black blazer and teamed with dark blue jeans.

Matt has been dating Shamin since 2019

The couple were far from strangers when they got together as they had worked as part of a team for 20 years.

The star was a much-loved presenter until his reputation was tarnished by what NBC News chairman Andy Lack called "inappropriate workplace conduct" following a string of sexual misconduct allegations.

Matt was sacked from Today in 2017

Soon after he was let go from the show in 2017, Matt and his wife of 20 years Annette Roque, 56, divorced, with the journalist reportedly agreeing to pay the former model and equestrian as much as $20 million in their settlement. Together they share sons Jack, 21, and Thijs, 16, along with daughter Romy, 19.

A couple of years later, Matt and Shamin took their friendship to the next level and have been going strong since, reportedly enjoying "a low-key life together".

