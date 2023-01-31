Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's eldest daughter James makes rare public appearance and she is so grown up The Gossip Girl actress and Deadpool star share daughters James, Inez and Betty

Like father, like daughter! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's eldest daughter, James, appears to take after her dad when it comes to sports fanaticism.

The actor is an avid soccer fan – he even co-owns his own team, Wrexham, with Rob McElhenney – and for a recent game against Sheffield United, he had his eight-year-old as a little supporter and viewing companion.

James is his oldest daughter with his wife Blake, who he has been married to since 2012. They also share Inez, six, and Betty, three. The actress announced her fourth pregnancy back in September.

Over the weekend, James made her first public appearance in several years, and was photographed right by her dad's side as they enjoyed the game from a private box in Wrexham's home stadium.

The eight-year-old is already so grown up, and seems to take after her mom, with wispy, blonde locks just like the Gossip Girl actress. Photos of the father-daughter duo arriving at the game see them adorably holding hands as they walked down the red stadium seats.

For the soccer event, she was dressed cozily in a lilac sherpa zipped pull-over, paired with blue jeans, purple sneakers, and she layered with a bright yellow puffer jacket.

James appeared eager to be by her dad's side

She appeared to be calm and attentive throughout the game, much unlike her father, who was trolled by his own wife on social media for his very expressive signs of stress throughout the soccer face-off.

Blake took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she was watching the game from home, joking that she bought access to ESPN+ just to be able to watch her husband's visible anxiety.

The eight-year-old seems to have gotten a proper glimpse of her dad's soccer team and stadium

"I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it," she cheekily confessed on her Instagram Stories.

Plus, for proof, she shared a hilarious photo of Ryan, in fact visibly stressed, with a worried look on his face as he rested his hand atop his head.

