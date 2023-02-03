Gwyneth Paltrow shows the dress she wore when Brad Pitt proposed to her The Goop founder kept the Gucci dress all these years

It may not always be the case, but Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt have successfully been able to go from friends to lovers, from fiancés to exes, and back to friends again.

In recent years, the former couple have never shied away from maintaining that there is no animosity between the two. In a new video from the actress, she further proved that she looks back on their time together fondly, revealing she even has some very significant dresses from their relationship.

The two first started dating in 1994 – quickly becoming one of Hollywood's favorite "it" couples – getting engaged in 1996, before subsequently calling it off in 1997.

In a new video shared by Gwyneth giving fans an incredible glimpse into her impressive archival closet, full of past outfits, major red carpet ensembles, and nineties shoes galore, she revealed that one of the items she had saved was actually what she was wearing when Brad popped the question.

Shared on Goop's TikTok, she mentioned her ex twice, first when she pulled out a white, button-down shirt dress by Calvin Klein, which she wore to the premiere of The Pallbearer in 1996, with Brad by her side. "I think I wore [it] to a premiere or something when I was going out with Brad Pitt," she oh-so-casually said.

She then mentioned the Bullet Train actor again, when she pulled out the stunning dress she wore when he proposed to her in Italy in December of 1997.

The star gave a stunning glimpse inside her closet

"This is the dress I was wearing when Brad proposed to me actually, we were in Italy," she said, showing off a Gucci dress printed with their classic and colorful florals. Recalling the special moment, she added: "We climbed up to, like, a roof deck thing, and he surprised me!"

The two have remained friends in the years after their split, and in 2022, they even had a heartwarming interview with one another, when GP was promoting Brad's new line of cashmere clothing, God's True Cashmere.

Gwyneth and Brad at the 1996 premiere of The Pallbearer in New York City

In it, Brad fondly looks back on his relationship with Bruce Paltrow, who passed away in 2002, and how it was Gwyneth's dad who first introduced him to cashmere. "Bruce taught me about cashmere, what a nice bottle of red is — what a fine bottle of wine means and how to experience it. And I really value that. Hanging out with both of you sanded off some of my rough country edges," he said at the time.

Further in the conversation, the Shakespeare in Love actress also joked: "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," referring to her now husband Brad Falchuk, and solidifying their love for one another decades later, Brad told her: "And it's lovely to have you as a friend now," before the two exchanged "I love yous."

