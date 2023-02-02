Gemma Atkinson showcases growing baby bump in flawless new video The star is set to welcome her second baby with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson is gearing up to welcome her second baby with fiancé Gorka Marquez later this year and the TV and radio star shared a recent video showing her baby bump on social media, and she looks flawless.

The 38-year-old was taking part in a photoshoot and was eager to post updates to her fans on Instagram about the clothing line and the amazing outfits. Check out the video below to see Gemma's look and blossoming bump!

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows growing baby bump with flawless look

Gemma and Gorka, who met on the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition when Gemma competed as a celebrity in 2017, announced they are expecting their second child earlier this month. The happy parents, who are already mum and dad to little Mia, three, revealed they would be having a boy on social media.

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," wrote Gemma alongside an adorable black and white image of the mum-to-be cradling her bump.

Gemma and Gorka announced the happy news in January

She continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Gorka, 32, recently opened up to HELLO! about welcoming a baby boy: "He'll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows."

The couple will welcome their second child later this year

"That we get the chance to have another baby - we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have."

The professional dancer, who made it to the final of Strictly in 2022 alongside Helen Skelton, continued: "We're a homely family and I love being there, watching movies together, walking the dogs and having barbecues in summer."

