Gemma Atkinson inundated with support after sharing daughter Mia's health battle The radio host shares Mia with her fiancé Gorka Marquez

Fans flocked to support Gemma Atkinson on Monday after she shared a glimpse inside Mia's worrying health development.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old star – who is expecting her second child with Gorka Marquez – posted a string of updates detailing her little girl's ongoing cough.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson showcases bare baby bump in flawless new video

Loading the player...

"I've been up most of the night with Mia, bless her. She's got a cough. She's had it for about two weeks," Gemma explained.

"Just literally about 3am she starts and it's like a bark, bless her. We're propping her bed up, we're putting eucalyptus vapor on her chest, on her feet. We've got a diffuser in her room. We've even put a raw onion in her room."

Gemma welcomed Mia in 2019

She continued: "I'm going to insist [that] a doctor sees her today… For my peace of mind, I will insist. Because at the minute you can't get in. You have to go online and fill out all these forms… I know it's such a nightmare."

MORE: Fans urge Gemma Atkinson to seek help for latest pregnancy symptom

GEMMA FAMILY: Gemma Atkinson's traumatic birth of her daughter Mia revealed

Responding to online support, Gemma added: "Thanks for all your [messages]. Turns out almost every child has it at the moment."

The presenter shared an update

"Managed to get her an appointment so will see what they say. At least they can listen to her chest and it's reassuring if anything for me and Gorks."

Gemma and Gorka are set to welcome their second child – a baby boy – later this year. Talking to HELLO! about welcoming a new addition, dad Gorka revealed: "He'll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows."

Gemma is set to welcome her second child with beau, Gorka

"That we get the chance to have another baby - we never take that for granted. Life flies, so make the most of every second you have."

The professional dancer, who made it to the final of Strictly in 2022 alongside Helen Skelton, continued: "We're a homely family and I love being there, watching movies together, walking the dogs and having barbecues in summer."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.