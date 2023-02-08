Vanessa Feltz reveals she feels 'terribly humiliated' as she opens up about split from ex-fiancé The presenter appeared on This Morning

Vanessa Feltz has revealed that she feels "terribly humiliated" while opening up about her split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu on ITV's This Morning on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old broadcaster joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the programme to talk about parting from Ben after sixteen years together. See her heartbreaking reaction in the video below.

WATCH: Vanessa Feltz reveals she's 'humiliated' as she opens up about split from fiancé

Vanessa revealed the sad news in an Instagram video filmed from their £3.5million London home on Sunday, in which she hinted at Ben's infidelities, adding that "once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back".

While chatting to Holly and Phillip on This Morning, the former BBC Radio 2 host also shared her appreciation for the supportive messages she has received online.

Vanessa opened up about her split from Ben

"I can't sleep at all so reading thousands and thousands of messages from lovely people on Instagram is something to do in the middle of the night," she explained. "I'm really finding my real friends, my real family.

"Also, for god's sake, I'm not alone and I've been through it before. It's not like I'm a stranger to this stuff, I've already had a horrible divorce. It's quite familiar this awful feeling but I'm absolutely not going to let it grind me down, I'm just not."

When asked by Phillip if publicly talking about the split has helped her, she said: "I don't think I've had much choice quite frankly because I think the story was going to come out somehow.

The couple got engaged in 2006

"It wasn't me that told everybody about it, I was trying to keep it private for as long as I possibly could."

She went on to say that she has "very mixed feelings" about their separation being publicly known and says it's not "a nice feeling" to have "every single person know your private business".

She did, however, say she was trying to "look on the bright side". "I really do want to focus on the future," she shared. "I think the best thing is to gather all the love and all the people, things and places that you love and just spend time having a good time."

