Vanessa Feltz's gothic £3.5m home ex-fiancé Ben Ofoedu has moved out of

Vanessa Feltz left her fans shocked on Sunday as she announced she's called off her engagement with fiancé Ben Ofoedu, and reports suggest that he has now moved out of her London home which they once shared.

The agony aunt lives in London in a Gothic-style £3.5million property, and inside it is full of character. From her eccentric London-themed kitchen through to her zany bathroom, take a look around…

Vanessa Feltz's kitchen

Vanessa's home is full of character and one place that it shines the brightest is the heart of the home: the kitchen. Her vibrant cooking space is painted in fuchsia pink and has the London skyline on the walls, complete with Big Ben, the Tower of London and the London Eye. We're sure her adorable grandchildren love pointing out the landmarks.

The room also has cream appliances to match the cupboards, and a circular glass table with glass dining chairs for guests.

Vanessa Feltz's bedroom

Vanessa tuned in for a This Morning segment from her bedroom one day, and revealed an extremely regal bed frame. It features a luxury gilded frame with a curved headboard and a French cane body, and Vanessa has dressed it with simple white linen.

The room also features Marilyn Monroe bedside cabinets and a quirky column statue with an urn on top of it.

In a Loose Women interview, the star revealed that her and her ex-fiancé Ben had separate rooms at her home. At the time she said it was about adding "mystique" to the relationship, but she did admit that Ben had "visiting rights, anytime".

Vanessa Feltz's bathroom

Vanessa revealed her statement bathroom when she uploaded a video of herself in the bath with a glass of fizz and a pair of sunnies! Her comic book-themed tub is like nothing we've seen before.

Vanessa Feltz's living room

A video posted to Vanessa's Instagram gave a peek into her book-filled living room, which is located not far from her front door. We love the vibrant book shelves!

