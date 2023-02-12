Strictly's Tess Daly celebrates special family milestone in the sweetest way The presenter is married to Vernon Kay

Strictly host Tess Daly pulled out all the stops on Sunday as she celebrated a very special occasion: her pet pooch's fourth birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two delighted fans with a string of photos featuring her beloved pup wearing an adorable mini party hat and a matching birthday badge.

In honour of her pet's milestone, Tess prepared an edible dog treat complete with colourful candles, a bright pink heart decoration and a 'Happy Birthday' cake topper.

"Our baby is four today," the 53-year-old gushed in her caption.

Tess marked her pet's birthday

The star shares her furry companion with husband Vernon Kay and their two daughters, Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 13.

The family live in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire and seem to have an idyllic countryside life with a dream house and a private swimming pool. Aside from their pet pooches, the family are devoted owners to adorable Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

The star shared some adorable photos

Tess' sweet update comes after the Strictly Come Dancing star took part in the Princess of Wales' latest early year's campaign. Reflecting on her childhood, Tess shared a throwback photo of herself from her youth – and she looks unrecognisable.

"Me aged 4 and 3/4 and my little sister Karen on a walk in the Peak District where we grew up," she recalled in the caption. "I feel so grateful now for all those fond early memories of packing up a picnic and going on a walk, it would always feel like a little adventure.

Tess took a trip down memory lane

"Our early childhood is pivotal since it shapes the rest of our lives [heart emoji] Join me in posting your own favourite childhood photo @princeandprincessofwales @earlychildhood #ShapingUs."

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Aw beautiful photo of you with your sister, so true! The Peak District is lovely." Another said: "Beautiful portrait thank you for uplifting story that #shapingus today." [sic] A third post read: "You look super cute!"

