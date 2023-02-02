We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly has taken to her Instagram to share some big news as she celebrated alongside her husband Vernon Kay. The Strictly Come Dancing star was overwhelmed with joy on Thursday when her husband brought in the final copy of her book, 4 Steps to a Happier Healthier You.

The TV presenter could be seen gazing at the book as she scrolled through marvelling at how fabulous it looked. Check out the video below to see Tess revealing the cover and Vernon's reaction!

WATCH: Tess Daly celebrates big news as husband Vernon Kay looks on - @tessdaly

Tess wrote a caption telling her fans about her upcoming release: "Today felt pretty monumental as I received the first copy of my new book '4 Steps to a Happier, Healthier You'," she wrote on social media.

"This book has been a labour of love and what’s inside is a lifetime's love for wellness. Can’t wait for you to read it, try some of the recipes and hopefully gain that little something that helps you feel healthier or happier. It’s all about simple habits that have the power to transform how you feel from the inside, out."

Tess is releasing a wellness book

She added: "Also a huge thank you to everyone that has contributed with their expert advice and all those that have been there along the way to bring this to fruition, could not feel more grateful."

Tess also stated in the post that the book would be released on 16th March. You can pre-order your copy below!

4 Steps: To a Happier, Healthier You, £15.99, Amazon

Needless to say, fans were thrilled with the video and took to the comments to congratulate the star. One person wrote: "Biggest congratulations @tessdaly can’t wait to buy it. What a huge achievement xx."

A second said: "That sounds fab I'lll be ordering well done Tess," as a third added: "I have it on pre-order! Congratulations!"

The synopsis for the book reads "Eat. Breathe. Move. Sleep. Tess Daly shares top tips and the 4 simple steps she uses to keep well, active and calm in her must-read new lifestyle and wellness guide."

