Sharon Osbourne's heartfelt plea to 1.2million followers The Talk TV presenter asked her followers for help

Sharon Osbourne, 70, has taken to Instagram to plead with her 1.2million followers for help, just weeks after her husband Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement amid ill health.

The Talk TV presenter shared a heartbreaking video on her Instagram feed showing rescue workers in Turkey after their devastating earthquake, and she also appealed for fans to donate via her Instagram Stories.

Sharon shared a message from the official relief fund to encourage her fans to donate to help the efforts in Turkey.

Ozzy has been diagnosed with Parkinson's

It comes after Ozzy devastated his fans with news of his retirement. Writing in a statement which he posted as a photo to the website, he began: "This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans" admitting he was too "physically weak" to tour.

Ozzy has been open about his health battles, sharing his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020 and recently the couple relocated back to the UK after more than 25 years stateside.

The couple married in 1982 and they have had quite the love story...

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story revealed

Sharon gave an interview to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, detailing her reasons for relocation and addressing the negative backlash she's received from her family.

When Phillip quizzed about how her children feel about the move, considering they are based in America, Sharon honestly replied: "Oh they're not happy, they are saying 'You can't do this' and it's like, I just don't feel content there anymore."

The star also added that she felt she "never really belonged there," despite being welcomed by US citizens. "I've always been very English," she said.

The stars have loved back home

The stars have returned to their sprawling Buckinghamshire pad after selling up their US home.

Work has been taking place on the property in previous months to prepare it for the stars to move in, including renovations to make it suitable for Ozzy's medical needs.

We hope the pair are settling back into UK life well now.

