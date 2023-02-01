Ozzy Osbourne's devastating latest health challenge results in retirement - illness explained Black Sabbath star Ozzy has cancelled his tour, explaining he is 'not physically capable' of taking to the stage

Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the disappointing news he has been forced to cancel his No More Tours II tour.

Alongside a lengthy block of text, the 74-year-old wrote: "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," before going into detail about his health and his decision to retire from the stage.

Why has Ozzy Osbourne cancelled his tour?

"As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak," the rockstar wrote.

"Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**** ME UP, more than you will ever know," he continued. "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

Ozzy Osbourne has been unwell for several years

Sharon Osbourne's husband hinted at the possibility of a residency, saying he was looking for: "ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

The No More Tours II tour was initially announced in 2017 but was postponed a number of times, due to both ill health and Covid.

What is wrong with Ozzy Osbourne?

During this time, Ozzy has been open about his health battles, sharing his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020 as well as regularly talking openly about his desire to return to performing, telling People Magazine: "I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on."

Ozzy Osbourne was desperate to get back on stage

In May 2022 he revealed he was awaiting surgery on his neck, with Sharon saying the procedure would: "determine the rest of his life."

He underwent the surgery in June 2022, and said he was comfortable recovering,

When did Ozzy Osbourne last perform?

He proved his determination to perform in August 2022, wowing fans at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his native Birmingham.

Ozzy Osbourne performed at the Commonwealth Games in 2022

The surprise appearance saw Ozzy rejoin his Black Sabbath bandmates for the performance, and fans were amazed at his ability to put on a show.

"The fact that Ozzy Osbourne can stand up *and* perform is the greatest testament to the power of Birmingham," one impressed fan wrote on Twitter, while another commented: "Seeing Ozzy Osbourne smile - wider than many that have won medals at the Commonwealth Games - has made my evening You could feel how much it meant to him to close out the ceremony."

Here's hoping the iconic rockstar finds a way to get back to performing.

