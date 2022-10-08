Ozzy Osbourne dances with wife Sharon in emotional birthday video All the tears!

Sharon Osbourne has left fans in tears after sharing an emotional video that showed her dancing with Ozzy Osbourne, without his cane.

READ: Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's as he says he 'doesn't want to die in America'

The heavy metal star has Parkinson's and has been using a cane for several years. But at a family celebration on Friday, Sharon and Ozzy took to the dancefloor to waltz together after being introduced by daughter Kelly.

WATCH: Sharon left fans in tears with the video

"What real love looks like!! You've been through so much and still going strong, my husband and I have gone through some hard times but we have made it!!" commented one fan.

"Made me cry! That’s love!" added another while one wrote: "This is so beautiful Sharon and Ozzy."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne opens up about heartbreaking health battle: 'It's horrific'

MORE: Ozzy Osbourne to perform at LA Rams half-time show ahead of London move

The party, a 1920s themed bash, was in honor of Sharon's 70th birthday on 9 October and on Instagram she shared a series of pictures of her family including her rarely seen daughter Aimee and her boyfriend.

"All my wishes in one room. My heart is full," Sharon wrote.

Aimee is rarely pictured with her family

Her daughter Kelly, pregnant with her first baby, wore a gorgeous plum maxi gown while son Jack wore a tuxedo and posed with his girlfriend Aree Gearhart.

Also in the carousel was a picture of Kelly and Jack's former nanny Melissa Varga, a close family friend of the Osbournes, and Aimee who wore a black bejewelled dress. Her boyfriend wore a bold blue suit with no shirt.

The party comes after Sharon gave a moving account on how her life has been derailed since her husband Ozzy,, 73, was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Kelly is expecting her first baby

Sharon appeared on new ITV documentary Paxman: Putting up with Parkinson's which aired on 4 October in the UK.

"Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it," says Sharon, describing the moment of Ozzy's diagnosis.

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a recent diagnosis of COVID-19, a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.