Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's three children reunite to celebrate their mom's birthday The Osbournes had a wonderful night celebrating Mrs O!

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had a night to remember on Friday night as they celebrated Sharon's 70th birthday with a 1920's party.

The Talk star marked the occasion with an epic event, attended by all three of her children.

While Kelly and Jack Osbourne lead public lives in the spotlight, the star's oldest daughter Aimee is more low-key.

However, Aimee was pictured at the party over the weekend, looking stunning in a black embellished jacket, and rocking a smokey eye makeup look.

Kelly, meanwhile, dressed to impress in a purple gown and 1920's headband, accessorised with a pearl necklace.

The mom-to-be posed with her oldest niece, Andy, who wore a stylish tuxedo for the event.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee attended her mom's 70th birthday party

Jack was there with his three daughters and fiancée Aree Gearhart.

Sharon shared the photos on Instagram, alongside the message: "All my wishes in one room. My [heart emoji] is full." Fans were quick to comment on the family photos, with one writing: "That looks such an incredible evening," while another wrote: "What beautiful photos." A third added: "What a beautiful family you have."

The celebration was also incredibly moving for the family, as Sharon and Ozzy are planning on relocating to the UK in the near future.

What's more, the couple danced in front of their nearest and dearest at the party - something that was all the more poignant because the Black Sabbath star has Parkinson's and has been using a cane for several years, making the dance even more emotional.

Sharon recently gave a moving account on how her life has been derailed since her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Sharon shared a number of happy family photos from the party

The 70-year-old appeared on new ITV documentary Paxman: Putting up with Parkinson's which aired on 4 October in the UK. "Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it," said Sharon, describing the moment of Ozzy's diagnosis.

The heavy metal star was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a recent diagnosis of COVID-19, a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

